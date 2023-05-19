BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One man was found guilty, and the other is set for an upcoming trial in July for a homicide that happened in Butler Township in 2015.

According to officials, 50-year-old Roberto Torner was found guilty of the death of Jose Herran in 2015.

In 2020 Torner and 54-year-old David Alzugaray were arrested in connection to the murder of Herran.

According to court documents, Torner was angry at Herran and wanted him killed.

During the arrest, Torner denied having anything to do with Herran’s death and Alzugaray admitted to shooting him in the back of the head.

Alzugaray’s trial date is set for July 10, at 9:30 a.m.

Torner was found guilty of first-degree criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and criminal solicitation.

Torner’s sentencing will be on July 18, at 9:30 a.m.