WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man attempting to rob a gas station in Luzerne County was taken down by a witness on September 21.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Street for a robbery with a male suspect pinned down on the floor by customers around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers said Steven Anthony White, 30 from Kingston, was being restrained by a witness of the incident, Nicholas Andrews.

Police say they took White into custody and interviewed Andrews and the owner of the store. Officers said they were able to smell alcohol on White’s breath as they took him into custody.

Investigators said the store owner watched White enter the business while a customer was paying for gas. As the owner was counting the money the customer provided, White reached under the glass and stole the cash out of the owner’s hands, as stated in court papers.

According to the affidavit, Andrews took control of White and was able to restrain him until police arrived on the scene.

The police officer on scene said he reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store which corroborated everything the owner and Andrews said.

White faces one count of robbery, one count of public drunkenness, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He is being held in Luzerne County Prison on a $15,000 monetary bail.

The money White attempted to steal was returned to the store owner according to police.