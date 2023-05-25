EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Area Regional Police Department (SARPD) Chief Jennifer Lyon announced Thursday evening reports of gunfire in East Stroudsburg.

Chief Lyon said on Thursday around 4:20 pm, Stroud Area Regional Police responded to the area of Washington Street, in East Stroudsburg for reports of multiple shots fired.

Police say officers learned of an altercation between two men that occurred on Washington Street at the Next Level Sole shoe store. One man fired several shots at the other, who then fled the store, officers say.

According to law enforcement, the injured male was later identified at a local hospital. It is unknown how many bullets struck the man and his injuries do not currently appear to be life-threatening.

Chief Lyon says this was an isolated incident that happened between two men at a specific location. The public is not in any danger as all parties have been identified by the SARPD.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you will the latest information once police finish their investigation.