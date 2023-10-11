SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at a gas station in Scranton on Wednesday evening as officers say there was a reported robbery.

According to the Scranton Police Department, there was a report of a robbery Wednesday evening at the Valero Gas Station at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Mulberry Street in Scranton.

28/22 News crews on scene saw several police cruisers and two officers speaking with one man at the Valero Gas Station around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is no more information at this time.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.