JACKSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of stolen silver bars worth over $750 from a woman’s home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a 46-year-old woman reported that when she arrived at her residence a delivery box of silver bars was stolen from inside the packaging.

PSP said the incident happened between June 2-10.

The value of the 10 oz. pioneer metals was worth $756.90