EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been indicted on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Daniel Michael Gomez, 27, of Reading, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Gomez distributed 50 grams and more of meth in Shamokin, Northumberland county.

The indictment also charges Gomez with distributing methamphetamine on July 6, 2022, and with possessing additional methamphetamine with intent to distribute on July 13, 2022.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each offense is 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.