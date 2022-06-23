SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three juveniles are being charged as adults after a stabbing in Scranton ends with another teenager dead.

Eyewitness News first told you about the attack Wednesday night, not far from Scranton high school.

Several people tell Eyewitness News what started as a fight on Olive Street spilled into 3 W. Olive Plaza.

Police ended up using surveillance video from the plaza to solve the deadly crime that leaves the community stunned.

“Sickening. Absolutely sickening. Yeah, truly,” said witness, Pat Lavelle.

Pat Lavelle’s reaction is a lot like everyone else’s who Eyewitness News talked to about Wednesday’s deadly stabbing. Lavelle witnessed the commotion outside 3 W. Olive plaza shortly after it all started.

“All of a sudden, a whirlwind of police cars and ambulances come flying by, one after another just rapid-fire, boom, boom, boom.”

Hiller asks, “And you had no idea what was going on?”

“None, none. It was shocking,” Lavelle replied.

Police say 18-year-old Tyler McKenna got into a fight with 17-year-old Sheldon Datilus. They say 16-year-old Amir Williams then pulled a knife and stabbed McKenna multiple times. Investigators say another 16-year-old, Nahsyeis Williams, and Datilus held McKenna as Amir Williams stabbed the victim several more times. McKenna died at GeisingerCMC.

Jesse Cooper has a 15-year-old niece who attends Scranton High School.

“She lives right in Bull’s Head, right off the convenience store and we don’t even let her walk down the hill and home. We give her a ride.”

Hiller asks, “Why?”

“What happened yesterday, right. The proof is in the pudding, you know what I mean,” Cooper replied.

Scranton High School Senior Laquan Murphy went to school with McKenna in elementary school.



Hiller asks, “What did you think when you knew it was him?”

“It’s… It kind of hurt me. Me and my girlfriend we just found out about it, like, who it was this morning and we were like that’s actually really sad,” Murphy says.

Sad and frightened. As an older brother, Murphy has younger siblings still in school.

“It just scares me because, like, I don’t know what can happen, like, if I leave. Anything can happen to them so like it just scares me,” Murphy added.

The two Williams teenagers and Datilus are all jailed at Lackawanna County Prison.

They have a hearing scheduled for July 6.



A gofundme page has been set up by Tyler McKenna’s aunt, for anyone who wishes to donate.

