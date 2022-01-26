Rapper ‘Mack Mulla’ indicted by grand jury on drug, weapons charges after ATF raid in Wilkes-Barre Township

James Rodriguez Jr., AKA 'Mack Mulla' is accused of selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a person in Luzerne County in October 2021

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A five count federal indictment has been handed down to area music artist known as “Mack Mulla” following a federal raid in which he and another man were arrested in Wilkes-Barre Township last week.

James Rodriguez Jr., 29, of Wilkes-Barre, also known by his stage name, “Mack Mulla”, was hit with the five count indictment Tuesday in federal court, alleging the hip hop artist, over the course of about a year, conspired with others to distribute over 400 grams of a mixture “containing detectable amounts of fentanyl” that resulted in the death of one person, along with possessing several weapons.

According to federal court documents, Rodriguez Jr. aided in the distribution of fentanyl on or around October 27, 2021 in Luzerne County that resulted in the death of one person. He is also accused of selling fentanyl around December 2, 2021, and approximately 40 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl on or around January 20, 2022 in Luzerne County.

Rodriguez Jr. is also accused of having several weapons found after a raid on a Nicholson Street home on January 20 in Wilkes-Barre Township. Count five of the federal indictment against Rodriguez Jr. alleges he was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded Ruger LCP, .380 caliber handgun, a 12-guage shotgun and a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

Rodriguez Jr. was ordered to forfeit property that was considered by federal authorities to have been obtained or used during the commission of the alleged crimes. These items include the above mentioned weapons, ammunition and blue Porsche Panamera which is registered in his name.

Some may know Rodriguez Jr. better by his stage name, “Mack Mulla”. He was featured earlier this month in a Vogue Fashion News article promoting his new album. As of one year ago, music videos on his YouTube channel had amassed around 250K views, according to Hip Hop Weekly.