LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug investigation into two homes resulted in two arrests, pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, and multiple guns seized.

According to Blakley Police Department, investigators began looking into two men, Raul Perez, 27, and Leonard Montalvo-Rivera, 40, for the distribution of cocaine.

On March 16 around 7:30 p.m., police say multiple units carried out three search warrants for Perez’s car, Perez’s home in Dickson City, and Montalvo-Rivera’s home in Old Forge.

Inside Perez’s home investigators seized two handguns, a small amount of prescription medication packages for sale, and $9.113.

Meanwhile, inside Montalvo Rivera’s home, a K-9 located a locked storage unit in the basement that had 293 grams of suspected cocaine, 119 grams of suspected fentanyl, five digital scales, and drug packaging items, as stated in the affidavit.

Perez was pulled over by state police on Davis Street in Scranton and found with a small amount of white powdery substance, a small amount of marijuana, and a handgun while Montalvo-Rivera was arrested at his apartment.

Both men are charged with criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, and additional drug-related charges.

The two remain in the Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 and $25,000 bail.