LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman after they say she was high on drugs, crashed her car against a wall, and ran into a creek to avoid troopers.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched to Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash around 2:00 a.m. on June 29.

One arriving on the scene, state police say they found a 2007 Hyundai Azera sedan crashed into a stone wall, with the driver, Emily Fry, 31, of Williamsport screaming on the grass while being treated by EMS.

As stated in the affidavit, Fry suddenly stood up and ran into the nearby creek when she noticed troopers approaching the scene.

PSP believed Fry was intoxicated after smelling a strong order of alcohol and her pupils were “extremely” dilated causing authorities to believe she had been using PCP.

After exiting the creek investigators said Fry was hallucinating, thinking there were people in the water screaming “they’re going to kill us.”

Fry was taken into custody and transported to PMC Medical Center for evaluation. At the hospital, Fry was reported to have kicked an officer in the chest and side while screaming at staff members that she would sue them.

State police are charging Fry with felony aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was able to post bail.