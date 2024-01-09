SHAMOKIN TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a woman is facing charges after she chased a man with her car and ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 around 11:40 a.m., troopers were called to State Route 61 in Shamokin Township for a three-vehicle crash.

Police say earlier a woman identified as April Hayes, 27, of Sunbury, called troopers to inform them that she was in the process of chasing a man with her car on SR-61 at a high speed.

Troopers said they tried to stop Hayes from chasing the man and allow police to handle the incident, however, Hayes refused to stop. Moments later state police stated Hayes caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Hayes has been charged with reckless engagement for the incident.