NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are wanted as suspects in a series of car thefts in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the two pictured below are suspects in a series of car thefts in the area of Country Club Road in Newton Township.

Police say between midnight and 3:00 a.m. two suspects entered numerous unlocked cars and removed the personal property of numerous residents.

Pennsylvania State Police

During the course of the crimes, multiple bank cards were stolen out of unlocked vehicles, investigators said. Troopers also note attempts to utilize the bank cards at the Walmart in Taylor, PA were unsuccessful.

The pictures provided by state police are the alleged suspects who attempted to use the stolen cards just hours after the initial thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3156.