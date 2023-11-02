VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two people after they say a 4-year-old was found alone roaming around the drive-thru line at a restaurant.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 3:00 p.m. two people, Tristan McGill, 40, and Nicolle Ierley, 40, both of Ranshaw, left a 4-year-old boy unattended in a play area of a restaurant.

Police say the child was able to exit the restaurant and went outside in the drive-thru line for several minutes before being taken inside through the drive-thru window by employees.

As a result of the investigation, McGill and Ierley have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Warrants have been issued for their arrest but they have not been located at this time, state police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP in Milton and reference incident number PA 23-1266699.