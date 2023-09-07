SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teens after troopers say they were found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 2 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations on Interstate 81.

Police say during the traffic stop troopers saw “indicators of criminal activity” and a search of the vehicle was granted.

The driver and the passenger, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old from New York, were found in possession of marijuana, a THC vape pen, and related drug paraphernalia items, PSP stated.

All items were seized and charges have been filed through the district court.