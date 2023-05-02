LOGANTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teens after troopers say they were found in possession of a marijuana vape pen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 27 around 11:50 a.m., troopers were called for a suspected drug overdose on East Main Street in Loganton.

During the investigation, police say two students at the scene, a 14-year-old from Jersey Shore and a 13-year-old from Mill Hall, were found with a THC vape pen.

Troopers charged the two with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.