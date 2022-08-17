ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a victim, concerning a threat and a theft.

According to PSP Schuylkill Haven, a 23-year-old victim from Orwigsburg went to the police to issue a report of theft.

The victim said on August 12 he provided $1,300 via the ‘Zelle’ app, to an unknown man after he threatened to release sensitive photographs of the victim to his friends and family.

The investigation will be forwarded to PSP Frackville for further investigation.