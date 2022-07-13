HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are actively searching for three people they say robbed a bicyclist at gunpoint in Hazle Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. troopers from PSP Hazleton were notified about an armed robbery that occurred in Humboldt Industrial Park.

Investigators state three people in a Jeep Grand Cherokee approached a victim on a bike.

As stated in the release, a 5’5 man wearing black shorts and a grey t-shirt exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding his bike.

Pennsylvania State Police

Police say the victim fled on foot and the three suspects, two men and a woman, placed the bike in the Jeep and fleed the area.

Anyone with information on the incident and the three involved is asked to contact Trooper James Quiroz at 570-459-3890.