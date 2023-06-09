JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of three people, over 500 grams of meth, and other various drugs seized.

Detectives in Lackawanna County state a months-long investigation into drug trafficking that was active in Jefferson Township has ended with the arrests of William Rave, 28, of Moscow, Donte Ingram, 29, of Philadelphia, and John Tech, 46, of Carbondale.

According to state police, a search warrant was served at the home in the 4400 block of Hamlin Highway on June 8. As a result, investigators say they seized the following:

550 grams of suspected methamphetamine

30 grams of cocaine

Various drug paraphernalia

All three suspects face multiple drug-related charges and were placed in the Lackawanna County Correctional Facility.