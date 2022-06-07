CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a reported assault that occurred at a Clinton County high school.

According to PSP, on April 20 at 3:45 a.m. police were called to Bucktail High School in Chapman Township for a reported assault. Information on the incident is limited at this time.

Investigators say they arrested a 15-year-old male from Renovo, who was not identified. The victim in the assault, also not identified, is a 53-year-old man.

Pennsylvania State Police Lamar station is currently investigating the incident. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.