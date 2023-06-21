TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash that involved an 18-year-old allegedly driving under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 10 around 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Trachsville Hill Road in Towamensing Township.

PSP noted there were a total of 10 victims as a result of the crash, ages 6, 10, three 17-years-old, two 18-years-old, 28, 30, and 43. It is unclear at this time if anyone suffered injuries.

While on the scene police say the driver of one of the cars, an 18-year-old from Ringoes, New Jersey, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. As a result, the teen was arrested for DUI.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.