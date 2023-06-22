LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say ran inside a home with a weapon, refusing to come out after an assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday troopers were called to a home in Lower Towamensing Township around 11:00 a.m. for a reported assault in progress.

Police say the suspect, Jeremy Scott Lutz, 41, ran inside the house with a weapon in his hand once troopers arrived.

PSP SERT responded to the scene and Lutz surrendered without further incident. Lutz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

Lutz was taken to the Carbon County Correctional Facility with bail set at $100,000.