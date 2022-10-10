ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township.

PSP say they found 13 teens attending the party. Multiple teens were cited with consumption/possession of alcohol while underage, according to investigators.

Three teens, 15, 17, and 18-year-old were arrested as a result of the party. One teen was petitioned to Lackawanna County for drug offenses.

State police did not give the exact number of teens who were cited.