EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized around $15.7 million in various drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Troopers say from October 1 to December 31 seized the following drugs:

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 200.03 lbs.$4,400,660
Crack Cocaine 5.07 lbs.$81,120
Heroin 7.98 lbs.$271,490
Fentanyl 22.84 lbs.$365,440
LSD – Pills and Paper 60 doses$1,200
Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.06 pints$114,302
Marijuana THC Solid 86.18 lbs.$430,900
Marijuana Plants 1,020 plants$168,300
Processed Marijuana 1,610.7 lbs.$4,832,100
Methamphetamines 226.3 lbs.$2,263,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.08 lbs.$264
MDMA – Pills 1,035 DU$15,525
Other Narcotics 123.22 lbs.$246,440
Other Narcotics (pills) 104,214 DU$2,605,350
 Total Value$15,796,091
Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Throughout the entire of 2023, troopers seized the following from January 1 to December 31:

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 888.84 lbs.$19,554,480
Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs.$322,400
Heroin 35.28 lbs.$1,199,690
Fentanyl 246.68 lbs.$3,946,880
LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses$4,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints$1,133,573
Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs.$3,799,750
Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants$591,030
Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs.$20,898,000
Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs.$7,034,300
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs.$15,163
MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU$21,795
Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs.$1,883,340
Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU$7,654,875
 Total Value$68,060,156
Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

PSP noted they collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.