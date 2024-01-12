EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized around $15.7 million in various drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Troopers say from October 1 to December 31 seized the following drugs:
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|200.03 lbs.
|$4,400,660
|Crack Cocaine
|5.07 lbs.
|$81,120
|Heroin
|7.98 lbs.
|$271,490
|Fentanyl
|22.84 lbs.
|$365,440
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|60 doses
|$1,200
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.06 pints
|$114,302
|Marijuana THC Solid
|86.18 lbs.
|$430,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,020 plants
|$168,300
|Processed Marijuana
|1,610.7 lbs.
|$4,832,100
|Methamphetamines
|226.3 lbs.
|$2,263,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.08 lbs.
|$264
|MDMA – Pills
|1,035 DU
|$15,525
|Other Narcotics
|123.22 lbs.
|$246,440
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|104,214 DU
|$2,605,350
|Total Value
|$15,796,091
Throughout the entire of 2023, troopers seized the following from January 1 to December 31:
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|888.84 lbs.
|$19,554,480
|Crack Cocaine
|20.15 lbs.
|$322,400
|Heroin
|35.28 lbs.
|$1,199,690
|Fentanyl
|246.68 lbs.
|$3,946,880
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|244 doses
|$4,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|169.19 pints
|$1,133,573
|Marijuana THC Solid
|759.95 lbs.
|$3,799,750
|Marijuana Plants
|3,582 plants
|$591,030
|Processed Marijuana
|6,966 lbs.
|$20,898,000
|Methamphetamines
|703.43 lbs.
|$7,034,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.662 lbs.
|$15,163
|MDMA – Pills
|1,453 DU
|$21,795
|Other Narcotics
|709.36 lbs.
|$1,883,340
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|306,195 DU
|$7,654,875
|Total Value
|$68,060,156
PSP noted they collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.