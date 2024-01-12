EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized around $15.7 million in various drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Troopers say from October 1 to December 31 seized the following drugs:

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 200.03 lbs. $4,400,660 Crack Cocaine 5.07 lbs. $81,120 Heroin 7.98 lbs. $271,490 Fentanyl 22.84 lbs. $365,440 LSD – Pills and Paper 60 doses $1,200 Marijuana THC – Liquid 17.06 pints $114,302 Marijuana THC Solid 86.18 lbs. $430,900 Marijuana Plants 1,020 plants $168,300 Processed Marijuana 1,610.7 lbs. $4,832,100 Methamphetamines 226.3 lbs. $2,263,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.08 lbs. $264 MDMA – Pills 1,035 DU $15,525 Other Narcotics 123.22 lbs. $246,440 Other Narcotics (pills) 104,214 DU $2,605,350 Total Value $15,796,091 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Throughout the entire of 2023, troopers seized the following from January 1 to December 31:

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 888.84 lbs. $19,554,480 Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs. $322,400 Heroin 35.28 lbs. $1,199,690 Fentanyl 246.68 lbs. $3,946,880 LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses $4,880 Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints $1,133,573 Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs. $3,799,750 Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants $591,030 Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs. $20,898,000 Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs. $7,034,300 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs. $15,163 MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU $21,795 Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs. $1,883,340 Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU $7,654,875 Total Value $68,060,156 Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

PSP noted they collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.