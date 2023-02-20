FOX TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an ATV theft from a home in Fox Township.

According to PSP Laporte, one or more people forcefully broke into a home on Wheelerville Mountain Road between midnight on January 1 and 4:00 p.m. on February 16 and stole a red 1989 Yamaha YMF 250 ATV.

State Troopers say the victim is a 75-year-old male who doesn’t know when exactly the theft occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Laporte at 570-946-4610.