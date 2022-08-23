CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20.

Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in Monroe County and stole multiple boxes of several kinds of 24-hour allergy medications.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with 21 boxes of Zyrtec 24-hour, three boxes of Claritin 24-hour, three boxes of Zyrtec cetirizine, and two boxes of Abreva.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Fern Ridge at (570)646-2271.