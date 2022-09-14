EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth over $1000.

State police said on Friday, September 9, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the 200 block of Starlight Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of a fraudulent check.

According to State Troopers, during an investigation, it was discovered that an unknown male attempted to cash a fake check using the name of a 38-year-old man from Effort, PA. The thief attempted to cash the check in the amount of $1,450.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes in.