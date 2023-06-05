SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for any information regarding a stolen motorcycle out of Susquehanna County.

According to PSP, troopers were called to the 2000 block of Hawleyton Road in Silver Lake Township, Susquehanna County for a reported motorcycle theft.

State police said upon arrival troopers spoke with the 75-year-old victim who stated the 1992 Yamaha WYH24, blue and white motorcycle was parked on the front lawn of the home.

Troopers say they believe sometime between Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday around 3:30 p.m., the suspect(s) took the victim’s motorcycle from the front lawn and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation into the stolen bike is ongoing and State troopers are looking for any information that will lead to the motorcycle or those who took it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP-Gibson at 570-465-3154.