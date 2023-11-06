PLYMOUTH TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying an alleged package thief in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man pictured is being accused of stealing a package for a home in the area of North Mill Street in Plymouth Township on October 24.

Pennsylvania State Police

Police say the suspect was driving a silver or blue Honda CRV with minor damages throughout the car. Inside the package were two Samsung phones valued at $1,400.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre and reference incident number PA2023-1385520.