WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in identifying an intruder who they say broke into a basement.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 4:40 p.m., troopers were called for a reported burglary happening at the 150 block of South Spencer Street in West Mahanoy Township.

Police say the victim, who was not home at the time, was alerted to an intruder in his basement by surveillance cameras and asked a neighbor to check.

Pennsylvania State Police

The victim’s neighbor saw the suspect running out of the house and chased him on foot as he fled the scene, stated PSP.

Troopers are describing the suspect as a 5’8”-5’9” man wearing black and white Nike sneakers with black pants and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.