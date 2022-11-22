POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in finding a convicted sex offender who is not living at his registered address.

According to PSP, on November 2 troopers began an investigation into the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender, Edward M. Mackerley, 38, of Gilbert.

The investigation found that Mackerley was not residing at his registered address.

As a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest on the charges of failure to register with state police.

Police are describing Mackerley as a bald man, around 5’11 tall, with blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his upper body and arms.

Mackerley is currently on probation/parole with Monroe County Probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Justin Leri, at the PSP Stroudburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.