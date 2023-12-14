SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Scranton has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to police, on October 14, Khodiyaar LLC, operated in Scranton, allowed five minors, 15-19 years old to be on the premises where liquor is sold. On the same day, state police stated the business sold alcohol to four minors 15-19 years old.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.