KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her.

It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40.

According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe.

Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote III is charged with multiple counts including, attempted homicide and terroristic threats.

Sacerdote faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 16.