HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man in Hazleton after he led them on a chase.

On July 4, State Police say 37-year-old Michael Briggs was driving near the intersection of Hardwood Road in Hazleton when he failed to stop for a red light.

Troopers explain police were then led on Interstate 81 chasing Briggs’s vehicle which reached up to 120 miles per hour. Once troopers deployed spike strips the chase continued on foot.

Briggs was taken into custody Wednesday at his home in Kingston, according to State Police.

Briggs is charged with fleeing from police, flight to avoid apprehension, and multiple traffic offenses, and his bail is set at $20,000.