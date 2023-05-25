GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have officially ruled three concurrent fires, set in the early hours of Thursday morning, as acts of arson.

According to PSP, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, first responders were sent to the intersection of Vine Street and B Street in Girardville for a reported garage fire.

Troopers say as firefighters arrived on the scene for the garage fire, a garbage can was also found on fire around a block away and minutes later, officials received a call for a reported brush fire, all within the area of B Street in Girardville.

PSP says the Girardville Fire Department responded to and extinguished all three fires.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Hall says the cause of all three fires is arson and anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call PSP-Frackville at 570-874-5300.