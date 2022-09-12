Police lights at night in the city

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man that lead them on a chase after they say he stole over $5,000 worth of items from multiple stores.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 6:50 p.m., a search was issued for a silver Dodge Durango suspected of being involved in a retail theft at Kohls in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County.

Troopers said they found the car matching the description traveling on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.

PSP stated they tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Clifford Gavin, 51, but he fled at high speed leading police on a chase throughout Schuylkill County.

Spike strips were used to slow down the car and PSP said they used the PIT maneuver to cause Gavin to lose control striking a guard rail, according to the release.

PSP issued a search warrant on Gavin’s car and found drugs and $5,189.80 worth of merchandise from multiple retail/home improvement stores.

Gavin was taken into custody on a $200,000 straight cash bail. His charges are pending as PSP continues to investigate.