CHESNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police issue a public warning on phone scams as another victim loses money in Monroe County.

PSP says on Thursday, November 16, troopers responded to Sugar Hollow Road in Chestnut Hill Township for a reported theft.

Troopers say the victim received a voicemail stating they won a prize from the Publishers Clearing House (PCH) and they needed a $500 debit card to pay for the processing of the prize.

According to police the victim acquired a $500 gift card and gave the unknown caller the numbers of the card to receive their gift from PCH.

PSP says after speaking with the unknown caller, the victim then contacted PCH and was told they would never request money from a prize winner.

State police say they are warning the public to be on the lookout for phone scams as they are on the rise and to also remember no legitimate company will ask for money over the phone.