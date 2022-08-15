POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl.

According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City.

PSP states they found Bartel possessing a heavy amount of drugs that including 58g of methamphetamine, 1372 bags of suspected fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.

Bartel has been charged with possession of drugs and with intent to distribute them. He was taken to Schuylkill County Prison on $75,000 of cash bail.