LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say was damaging property and injured his neighbors while naked.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man identified as Joseph Figueroa, 40, of Lansford, is being accused of causing the disturbance on East Abbott Street in Lansford on September 12 around 7:30 p.m.

PSP states during their investigation, it was learned that Figueroa was damaging property, injuring his neighbors, and in possession of suspected drugs while in front of the house.

Troopers say the ages of the four victims range from six years old to 59 years old. Police also state the property damaged was a front window worth $1,000. The extent of any injuries was not specified.

Figueroa has been charged with harassment, indecent exposure, damage to property, public drunkenness corruption of minors, and use/possession of drugs.