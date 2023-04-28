SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fought troopers on a steep embankment with a 1-year-old present.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 21 around 10:00 a.m., troopers were called for an incident on Deerfield Drive in Smithfield Township.

Police discovered the suspect involved, a 29-year-old woman from East Stroudsburg, had active warrants for endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers said they found the suspect on a steep embankment within arms reach of a child who was inside a stroller without the wheels locked. PSP stated the suspect refused to answer questions and fought troopers while they tried to place her in custody.

State police took the suspect down and she was arrested for multiple charges including resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.