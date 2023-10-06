MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a mother left her 3-year-old unattended with a loaded gun inside a car leading to him firing a round.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m., a reported accidental shooting took place in the parking lot of Middle Smithfield Elementary School.

Police say a woman arrived at the school to pick up one of her children and parked her vehicle in the parking lot of the school. The woman left the car, leaving her 11-year-old and 3-year-old children unattended.

Underneath the front passenger seat was a loaded 9mm Glock handgun which had been stored in an unlocked case, inadvertently left by the female’s fiancé, according to state police.

While unattended, troopers stated the 3-year-old unlatched his car seat and began to move freely around the vehicle. He removed the loaded handgun from the case and pulled the trigger, firing a single round within the car, PSP said.

The round traveled under the rear passenger seat and no one was struck or injured.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.