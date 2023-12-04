WAYNE TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is wanted by troopers after police say he raped a 15-year-old girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in May a report of a 15-year-old female being sexually assaulted was reported to troopers.

The investigation revealed Christopher Snyder, 34, of Leesport, engaged in intercourse with the victim without her consent. An arrest warrant was issued for Snyder on November 29 and at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Sndyer is asked to contact Trooper Michael Vinitski at PSP Schuylkill Haven and reference incident number PA2023-607918.