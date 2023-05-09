HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say urinated on a sidewalk outside of a Luzerne County daycare center, exposing himself.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 3 around 4:00 p.m., troopers were called to Busy Bee Daycare in the 400 block of West 23rd Street in Hazle Township for a suspicious man.

Through further investigation, police say a 74-year-old man from Hazle Township exposed himself outside of the daycare and urinated on the sidewalk.

The man was arrested and later released. State police are continuing to investigate.