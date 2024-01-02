PALMYRA TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man wanted on warrants attempted to “Taser” troopers during his arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 9:00 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Shook Road in Pike County.

Police say during the stop the front passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and troopers asked him to provide identification. The passenger, later identified as Michael Morgan Jr., 27, of Tafton, did not give troopers an identification however stated his name was “Michael Hull,” officials said.

Once state police were able to identify Morgan Jr. they were alerted he was wanted on two warrants and was part of an investigation into a recent assault. Investigators stated they attempted to place Morgan Jr. under arrest when he began to kick troopers and flee.

As stated in the release, resistance continued when Morgan Jr. grabbed the trooper’s “Taser,” fired it, and missed the trooper. State police noted Morgan Jr. was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Morgan Jr. was arrested and bail was set at $100,000 while bail for the assault incident was set at $50,000.