WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a man after they say he tried to steal a baby and drugs from a house.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31 around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to a house on Stage Road in West Beaver Township for an incident.

Troopers stated a man later identified as Anthony Minium, 24, of Mount Pleasant, was kicked out of the house, and before leaving he tried to steal a prescription of medical marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

After being locked out of the home, Minium forced his way back inside and took the car keys and a 1-year-old girl, PSP said. Before leaving Minium left the baby behind in the driveway where the mother was able to retrieve the victim.

Minium was later arrested when he came back to the scene, he was charged with theft, burglary, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related charges.