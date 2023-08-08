PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say took an inappropriate video of a woman while visiting the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 1, a man around the ages of 35-40 years old was seen taking an up-skirt video with his cell phone of a 35-year-old woman from Dalton.

Police said the woman was sitting at the craps table around 9:30 p.m. when the suspect took the video. The man was then confronted by the victim and immediately left the casino.

Investigators were unable to properly identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at 570-301-5341.