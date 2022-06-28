DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was driving erratically on Interstate 81 while intoxicated.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday troopers responded to an erratic driver on I-81 south in Dunmore.

PSP states the car was observed excessively swerving on the highway and the driver Ricky Martin McLaughlin, 58, of North Carolina, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

While in custody police say McLaughlin tried to resist arrest and had to be subdued by troopers on the scene.

McLaughlin has been charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and several other traffic violations.