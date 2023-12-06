PORT CARBON BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man tried to avoid being arrested by swallowing meth after taking it out of a trooper’s hand.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22, around 7:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in Port Carbon Borough.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI and the passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger then grabbed the meth out of the trooper’s hand, ingested it, and fled on foot, PSP stated. A short foot chase started and ended once troopers placed the passenger in custody.

The passenger was sent to state police Schuylkill Haven where charges were filed.