CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County.

PSP stated the driver, later identified as, Jason Gregory, 43, of Kingsley, was found to have a suspended license while driving in an unregistered, uninsured, and uninspected car with a fake license plate.

Drug detectives were alerted to the car and a search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon.

Police say charges have been filed against Gregory.