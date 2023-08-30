NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after he allegedly lied to police in the case of a boy who went missing nearly 40 years ago.

Two-year-old Corey Edkin went missing from his home in Union County in October of 1986. Back in 2020, investigators interviewed Henry Bush, 54, of Mifflinurg, about Edkin’s disappearance.

On July 21, a grand jury recommended Bush be charged after state police said Bush admitted that he lied to investigators.

Corey Edkin was reported missing when he was only two years old. According to the missing person’s database, Edkin was born in 1984.

Edkin’s mother told officials she left him in her bed at her New Columbia Township home in Union County as she went to go to the local store around 12:10 a.m. When she returned home 30 minutes later, her son was gone.

If found today, Corey Edkin would now be 39 years old.

Bush has been charged with obstruction. This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.