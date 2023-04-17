HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Friday as gunfire erupted near several businesses in Hazle Township.

Eyewitness News learned Monday, the victim of Friday night’s deadly shooting was reportedly targeted because he was allegedly a member of a gang.

According to an arrest affidavit on Friday afternoon near Route 940 and 23rd Street, 18-year-old Rolando Cepeda was working at his father’s auto repair shop when two males wearing ski masks and black hoodies approached him.

One of the masked men pulled out a handgun and shot Cepeda as well as another man who also worked at the garage, Carlos Jorge, police say.

As the affidavit reads, state police charged 17-year-old Ismael Valdez Batista in connection with the shooting as troopers say Valdez Batista drove the two suspects to the crime.

PSP says the suspects reached out to Valdez Batista on an online chat. But Valdez Batista tells police he did not know the suspects intended to shoot Cepeda. He says Cepeda was targeted because he was allegedly a member of a gang known as LCT.

Those two suspects wearing the ski masks have not yet been charged although Cepeda died at a trauma center on Saturday. Carlos Jorge’s condition is not known at this time as this is the latest shooting in the Hazleton area.

Eyewitness News spoke with Amilcar Arroyo, publisher of the Spanish language magazine “El Mensajero” about shootings in the Hazleton and Hazle Township areas.

“Very worried, Very worried about what’s going on in the community; afraid is not a word for me. It’s just worrying because all the shootings involve Latino people. That is not good for me as a Latino, not good for Hazleton. We have to do something,” Arroyo stated.

The arrest was made possible by the use of Hazleton City’s so-called “Flock Camera System,” used to identify any vehicle coming into the city. The camera helped identify the vehicle that was driven by Valdez Batista.

Eyewitness News spoke with Hazleton City Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker about the camera system and how it is available to other law enforcement agencies.

“The system itself has been instrumental with countless investigations at this point, involving shots fired, burglaries, catalytic converter thefts, everything throughout the region. We’ve allowed the other agencies throughout our region to have access to the system anytime they need it to help with their investigations,” explained Chief Schoonmaker.

State police say their investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet on if and when arrest warrants will be issued for others involved in this deadly shooting.